Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 225.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

