Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,664 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $402,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,946 shares in the company, valued at $25,533,150. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.06, for a total value of $12,472,539.82. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $58,347,026. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 price target (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of META stock opened at $621.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $726.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

