Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centric Health FY2025 Earnings

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Centric Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Centric Health Price Performance
