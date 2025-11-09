Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dexterra Group FY2025 Earnings

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$651.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$6.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.86.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.