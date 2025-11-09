Brokers Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil FY2026 Earnings

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $440.08 million during the quarter.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $34.52.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 132.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 246.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 148.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.