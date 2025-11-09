Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.1406.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.