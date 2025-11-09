BTIG Research Cuts Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $16.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Biohaven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 113.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 84,800.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

