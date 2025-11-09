BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $218.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,733,000 after purchasing an additional 192,363 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after buying an additional 741,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,592,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,398,000 after buying an additional 926,117 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 523.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

