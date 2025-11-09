BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.40% from the stock’s current price.

PAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

PAR Technology Stock Up 16.4%

PAR stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.63.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $119.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. PAR Technology’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

