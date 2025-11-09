BTIG Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.06.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 28.3%

Shares of TMCI opened at $4.47 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

