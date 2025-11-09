Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.1339.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 480,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,487 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $3,746,000. Grange Capital LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grange Capital LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $7,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $109.36 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $194.36. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.95.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

