Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Exagen

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Exagen in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 113.48% and a negative net margin of 29.94%.The business had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Exagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XGN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 87,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen by 45.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 45,884 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Exagen during the second quarter valued at $472,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Aballi sold 31,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $375,722.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 714,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,527.14. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

