Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Redwire FY2025 Earnings

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Redwire in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Redwire’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). Redwire had a negative net margin of 70.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Redwire from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Redwire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of RDW opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.45. Redwire has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the second quarter worth $54,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Redwire by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Redwire by 71.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

