Cantor Fitzgerald Has Weak Estimate for LUNR FY2026 Earnings

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuitive Machines in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of LUNR opened at $9.59 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

