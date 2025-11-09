Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Negative Forecast for ZVRA Earnings

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.40% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.55 million, a PE ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

In related news, Director John B. Bode bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,200. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $210,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 222,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,213.12. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,032 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,083,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 130,676 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 740,584 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 649,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

