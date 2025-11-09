Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Outlook for CRVS Earnings

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRVS. Barclays initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $567.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45,491 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

