Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Outlook for EVTL Earnings

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.86). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertical Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVTL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.24. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09).

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 120.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter worth $91,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

