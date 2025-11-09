Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Stronger Earnings for NeuroPace

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for NeuroPace in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuroPace’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of NeuroPace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

NeuroPace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 136.60%. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth $19,468,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter worth $9,874,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 94.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,153,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 561,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 511,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at $5,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

