Cantor Fitzgerald Reduces Earnings Estimates for MannKind

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.11. MannKind has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $250,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,032,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,949.42. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MannKind by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 1,379.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.