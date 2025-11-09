Cantor Fitzgerald Reduces Earnings Estimates for Progressive

Get Progressive alerts:

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $15.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.28. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.90.

PGR opened at $217.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.05. Progressive has a one year low of $199.90 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $14,430,089 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 900.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

