Capital Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Capital Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $278.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

