CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $831.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.50. CareDx has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. CareDx had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.97%.CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CareDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 6.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 359,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in CareDx by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CareDx by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

