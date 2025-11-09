CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

CarMax Stock Up 4.6%

KMX opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

