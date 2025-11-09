CCG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,214 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,555 shares of company stock valued at $97,840,842. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $496.82 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.47.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

