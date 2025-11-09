Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 11.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.7% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Century Aluminum traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $32.3780. 258,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,746,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CENX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $264,949.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,306.60. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $279,868.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,446.03. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 14.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.85 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.94%.The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.