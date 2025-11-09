Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 15.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) dropped 15.7% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Certara traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.4950. Approximately 388,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,702,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CERT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $559,366.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,850.68. This represents a 40.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Certara by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 9.7% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Certara by 66.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.53 million. Certara had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

