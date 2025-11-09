Chardan Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SLDB

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.82). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

SLDB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Solid Biosciences Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $316.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.75.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 32.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,640,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 1,294,450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

