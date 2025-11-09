Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.9286.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 39.4% during the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $167.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $222.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.31, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

