Chegg (CHGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $76.2030 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.93. Chegg has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Chegg by 49.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 112,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chegg by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 62,433 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 38.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chegg

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.