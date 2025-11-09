Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.50.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total transaction of $69,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,135.83. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,373,752.16. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.7%

Chemed stock opened at $433.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $408.42 and a twelve month high of $623.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.86.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

