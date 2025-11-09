Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 9% After Earnings Miss

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.6890. Approximately 1,019,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,413,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

