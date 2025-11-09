Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.7273.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $264.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

