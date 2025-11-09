Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $20.69. 43,123,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 28,868,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Specifically, insider William Iwaschuk sold 173,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,898,076.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,054,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,747,069.76. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cipher Mining from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%.The business had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. Research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $9,316,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,094,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,814,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,717 shares in the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 95.8% in the first quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,058 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 996.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 2,023,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile



Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

