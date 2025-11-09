Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after purchasing an additional 603,131 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

