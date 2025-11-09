Clark Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,506 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $278.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average of $204.56. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $291.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

