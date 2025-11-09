CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading 8% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $34.5740. Approximately 85,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,857,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The company had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,256. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $565,281.00. Following the sale, the president owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,174.50. The trade was a 55.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,027 shares of company stock worth $1,250,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,862,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 4,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 929,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 909,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,027,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 805,795 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 12.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.23.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

