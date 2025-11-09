Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 2.9%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 283.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

