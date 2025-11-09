CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Up 2.2% After Analyst Upgrade

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $80.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. CocaCola traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.6130. Approximately 25,079,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 16,789,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Piedmont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 370,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in CocaCola by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

