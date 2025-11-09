Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Cohen & Steers worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 345.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Cohen & Steers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 29.73%.The company had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

