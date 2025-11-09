Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of COLL opened at $42.30 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 17,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $671,504.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,542.88. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,215,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,813.51. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,504. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,157,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,743 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 837,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

