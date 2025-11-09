Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $100.86 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $144.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

