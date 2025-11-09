Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Commerce.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Commerce.com Price Performance

Shares of Commerce.com stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Commerce.com has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.02 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Commerce.com had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Commerce.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity at Commerce.com

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 98,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $450,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 444,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,964.59. This represents a 18.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce.com by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Commerce.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Commerce.com by 87.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Commerce.com in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Commerce.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce.com

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

