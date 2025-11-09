Compound Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,287 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Compound Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.4% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.75. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.