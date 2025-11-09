Compugen (CGEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $1.4690 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compugen had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compugen Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Compugen has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Compugen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 346.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.