Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.71, but opened at $19.88. Concentra Group Holdings Parent shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 1,039,722 shares.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 7.33%.The business had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,089,000 after acquiring an additional 445,449 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 464,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 93,534 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

