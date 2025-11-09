Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,117,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,319,000 after purchasing an additional 661,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,868,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,437,000 after buying an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after buying an additional 2,223,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,205,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $105.08.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

