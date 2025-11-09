Contrasting Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) & Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Get Argan alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Argan has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcosa has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Argan pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arcosa pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Argan pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arcosa pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Argan has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Argan is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argan $920.89 million 4.68 $85.46 million $8.32 37.48 Arcosa $2.57 billion 1.89 $93.70 million $3.02 32.77

This table compares Argan and Arcosa”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Argan. Arcosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Argan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Argan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Argan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Arcosa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Argan and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argan 12.73% 32.61% 14.29% Arcosa 5.25% 7.46% 3.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Argan and Arcosa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argan 0 3 3 1 2.71 Arcosa 0 1 4 0 2.80

Argan currently has a consensus target price of $258.20, suggesting a potential downside of 17.20%. Arcosa has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Arcosa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Argan.

Summary

Argan beats Arcosa on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and other commercial firms. The Industrial Services segment provides industrial construction and field services and vessel fabrication services for fertilizer, engineering and construction, forest products, and various other industrial companies in southeast region of the United States. The Telecom Services segment offers trenchless directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also provides structured cabling, terminations, and connectivity that offers the physical transport for high-speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves electricity cooperative, state and local government agencies, counties and municipalities, and technology-oriented government contracting firms, as well as federal government facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Argan, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction. The Engineered Structures segment offers utility structures, wind towers, traffic structures, and telecommunication structures for electricity transmission and distribution, wind power generation, highway road construction, and wireless communication markets. The Transportation Products segment offers inland barges, fiberglass barge covers, winches, marine hardware, and steel components for railcars and transportation equipment; cast components for industrial and mining sectors; and axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as other industrial uses. Arcosa, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.