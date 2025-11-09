Cormark Comments on Lundin Gold’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins cut Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities downgraded Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$85.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$72.88.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$101.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.10. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$29.42 and a one year high of C$116.20. The firm has a market cap of C$24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total value of C$1,189,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,020,671.32. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. Also, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total transaction of C$1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,043,164.30. The trade was a 13.11% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

