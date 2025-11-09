Cormark Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:AG FY2025 Earnings

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AG. National Bankshares raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. ATB Capital upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.80.

AG opened at C$16.02 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 14.14%.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

