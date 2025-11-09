CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.1538.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 123,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

